TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — The Florida House on Thursday approved a proposal that would allow interest rates as high as 36% on consumer-finance loans, with the Senate scheduled to take up the issue Monday. The House voted 96-18 to pass its version of the bill (HB 1267), filed by Rep. Juan Alfonso Fernandez-Barquin, R-Miami-Dade County.
Under current law, Florida has a three-tier system of interest rates for consumer-finance loans. Companies can charge 30% annual interest on the first $3,000 of principal amounts, 24% on amounts between $3,000 and $4,000 and 18% on amounts between $4,000 and $25,000. The bill would set an across-the-board maximum annual 36% rate.