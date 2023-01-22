On The Money-NerdWallet-Pay Transparency

A help wanted sign is displayed outside of a hair salon in Chicago, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. If you’re looking for a job or aiming to get a raise this year, a new factor may come into play. It’s called pay transparency, a growing trend for companies to reveal what a job opening or current position pays.

 NAM Y. HUH/AP PHOTO, FILE

Knowing if you’re being paid fairly for the work you do is a mystery shrouded in a lack of information. That may be changing, though, and pay transparency may be the catalyst. It’s a growing trend for companies to reveal what a job opening or current position pays — whether voluntarily, or because governments mandate it.

Navigating salary rangesSo far, about a dozen states and municipalities have mandated access to salary information, including California, Colorado, Washington and New York City. Companies in the jurisdictions are generally required to post salary ranges indicating the minimum and maximum pay. Rules vary: Sometimes only job applicants must be told, while other times current employees can also request information about their pay range.

