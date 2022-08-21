183742196

Experts advise that flexibility can help give you more options when buying a car.

 METRO CREATIVE

Driving a car is a vital but expensive aspect of getting around town for many Americans. Despite the high cost of vehicles, people still want to take on the financial responsibility of owning one.

Some people even spend as much on cars as they do on homes. According to LendingTree, vehicle debt is third in size, behind mortgages and student loans, making up 9.4% of all consumer debt in the country.

