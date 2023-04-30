On-The-Money-NerdWallet-Estate-Planning-Kids

In this June 15, 2018, file photo, cash is fanned out from a wallet in North Andover, Mass. People often assume estate planning starts when you’re rich, have a family or are elderly, but it can begin as early as your late teens. Parents can start the conversation by explaining their own estate plan and why it’s important to have one. This helps younger children understand they’ll be cared for no matter what happens.

 ELISE AMENDOLA/AP PHOTO, FILE

When parents talk with their kids at the dinner table, estate planning probably doesn’t come up. But considering we aren’t immortal, it should. It’s worth having age-appropriate conversations to introduce children to the idea of estate planning. As children grow older, parents can provide more specifics about their plans and eventually assist their children in developing their own plans as adults.

Run them through your estate planIf you have an estate plan in place, consider running your children through it so they have an idea of what’s included in one. Camelia Ruffin , an estate planning attorney and founder of The Ruffin Firm in Douglasville, Georgia, suggests parents do a very basic outline, which includes telling children what each document is and what it’s used for.

