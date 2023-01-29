Economy GDP

A worker guides a bin into position at a construction site, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Miami. The Commerce Department issues its first of three estimates of how the U.S. economy performed in the fourth quarter of 2022. On Thursday, the Commerce Department issues its first of three estimates of how the U.S. economy performed in the fourth quarter of 2022.

 LYNNE SLADKY/AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON (AP) — The second consecutive quarter of economic growth that the government reported Thursday underscored that the nation isn’t in a recession despite high inflation and the Federal Reserve’s fastest pace of interest rate hikes in four decades.

Yet the U.S. economy is hardly in the clear. The solid growth in the October-December quarter will do little to alter the widespread view of economists that a recession is very likely sometime this year.

Recommended for you