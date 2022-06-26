AVON PARK — One reason Huston Chevrolet is moving to a new location is that it is leasing the place it occupies and will be going into its own building next to Huston Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Avon Park.
Another reason has to do with something that the average car shopper might not know about. Dealer Tim Huston calls it “image compliant” and said that all car manufacturers are very interested in it.
Huston said the Chevrolet building it is now in is not compliant and looks “sort of “ like a Cracker Barrel restaurant. He added that when it was built it worked well for the area, noting that there are a couple of dealerships in the state whose buildings are similar.
According to Huston, car manufacturers have a brand image that they want to project.
“Having an attractive building that is good for customers and makes business work better,” he said. “It’s just a better environment, so it helps us. We’re going to sell more cars. It is going to help our customers because they will be more relaxed ... We’re going to be able to serve them better. It is going to be a better atmosphere to do business.
“The reason why dealers are motivated to do it, first of all, we want to work and be in a nice place,” he said. “We want a nice environment for our employees and for our customers ...’’
It also adds brand identity. He explained that people moving from another state might see a dealership that is like where they came from and stop in because it is familiar.
The Chevrolet store will be separate from Chrysler and will look different.
Huston said the service department for Chevy will also be different in its design in preparing for what he described as “a large portfolio of all electric vehicles.
“You need room to grab the batteries out of the vehicle,” he said. “You put them in, and they are heavy. You have to have a forklift. You have to have the area to work on it. The space has to be bigger.”
Huston said two technicians will be required, for safety reasons, to work on an electric car.
He noted there will be charging stations at the dealership. The exterior of the building will be a square box design that will be blue. It will have Aluminum Composite Material, which Huston said is a smooth metal that is popular among car manufacturers.
A change that customers will also notice is that dealers don’t cover windows in showrooms with point of sales materials.
“Car manufacturers don’t like clutter,” he said, They have totally gotten away from that look and now want everything to be clean and orderly.
When a person is actually making the transaction, Huston said, “you’re not going to be stuffed in the little cubicle.” He added that worked in the past but it just doesn’t work anymore.
Huston, who owns a total of four dealerships with his brother David, said the Chevrolet store could be finished by late summer or early fall.
Meanwhile, the Chrysler dealership is in the process of doing a major renovation to make it “as they want it to look,” Huston said. It will be painted and have more fixtures. The dealership has already brought in new furniture.
A snack bar is going to be added. Huston said the snacks will be of the healthy variety, noting that “there is actually criteria for what it should have.” Coffee, tea and cocoa will be available.
Huston and his brother acquired the dealership from Stanley Wells a few years ago. He described Wells as “a legend” in Avon Park.
“We want to continue that awesome legacy that they have put in front of us,” he said.
Huston said they like the people and the community and “feel a good bond” with the community.