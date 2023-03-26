Larry Albritton

Albritton’s Barber Shop has been open 65 years now and stories continue to be shared inside the South Lake Avenue business.

 COURTESY/RICHARD HOWARD SR.

Editor’s note: Albritton’s Barber Shop on Friday celebrated 65 years of business. He now has one other barber, James LeBron, who has been helping in the shop for the past 15 years. This reflection on the service and attention at Albritton’s was written more than 20 years ago.

I know it is probably vain, but I have my own barber. Well, actually he is not mine alone, I mean he cuts other guys’ hair, but I prefer him over others that I’ve met. His name is Larry.

