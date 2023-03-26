Editor’s note: Albritton’s Barber Shop on Friday celebrated 65 years of business. He now has one other barber, James LeBron, who has been helping in the shop for the past 15 years. This reflection on the service and attention at Albritton’s was written more than 20 years ago.
I know it is probably vain, but I have my own barber. Well, actually he is not mine alone, I mean he cuts other guys’ hair, but I prefer him over others that I’ve met. His name is Larry.
It is not like I get my hair cut every week, but when I do go it is sort of a time to relax. Larry’s shop is isolated from most of the hustle in the outside world.
The shop is one of those places that reminds you of simpler times. Not the ‘80s, when I grew up, further back. Like the Andy Griffith Show.
Soft drinks are just 50 cents, but the machine is broke so you have to open the unlocked door and put your money in the box on top. Every kid gets a penny to put in the Lion’s Club bubble gum machine ... after the hair cut.
It has the usual decor that good barbershops have — dark paneling, chairs from the ‘50s, animal heads and stuffed fish on the wall, old newspaper clippings about checkers and swamp cabbage. The radio is stuck on older country music or sometimes talk radio. No television.
There is always some fresh fruits or vegetables for sale there when in season. There is even fresh honey.
Larry is actually pretty good at cutting hair. I guess he is anyways. He has been at it for more than 30 years.
I think it is because Larry takes his time with the little things. Everyone who gets their hair cut also gets the spots behind their ears and around the back of their neck shaved. Afterwards, you feel really clean and manicured.
The shaving cream is always warm, and the straight razor is always sharp. It is attention to details that makes the difference in any job.
Most of the folks who go to the same barber shop wait for him more than anyone else. But Larry is worth the wait.
I used Larry when I was a kid, then I moved away for college. After 18 years of being away, I went back into Larry’s shop and sat down. He knew who I was and immediately asked the same questions he asked 18 years ago. I guess some people have a memory for hair.
I have an unusual head, it is larger than most. I sometimes have a problem finding hats. I don’t wear a lot of hats, mostly because they look small on my head. I don’t know why Larry doesn’t charge me more for my head. Maybe it averages out. I have three brothers. We all have large heads.
Sometimes people think I am smarter because I have a bigger head. More brains in there I guess.
I tried someone else once. There were eight people waiting to get their hair cut by Larry, and I was in a hurry.
I know now why the seat was open. It wasn’t a bad haircut; it just wasn’t Larry.
The cost of cutting hair a few weeks ago went up, but only a dollar. No one complained, Larry is that good.
Men have their cut, by the way. Women have their hair “done.” Having your hair “done” usually costs more.
Larry is the kind of barber that can sense your mood. He is talkative when you want to be and quiet when you are trying to think.
There is always a topic of discussion in Larry’s shop. Simple things like football or baseball. Sometimes the weather.
There is also talk about politics, hunting, gardening, and fishing, though I don’t really do any of those things, but it is nice to be involved in the discussion.
There are some good magazines and newspapers in Larry’s shop. Geared towards men, of course. But there is one “Good Living.” I guess it is for the moms who are waiting for their sons.
One time I overheard a small boy, someone I had never seen in there before, tell his mom when it was his turn, “I’m not sure I want him; he only knows one way to cut hair.” Smart kid.
That was after Larry cut four flat tops, including mine.
At the time Ed Baldridge wrote this column, he was a reporter for the Highlands News-Sun. He has since retired.