TALLAHASSEE — In the wake of Hurricane Ian, Florida continues to see its highest numbers of unemployment claims in more than a year, with some Southwest Florida resorts announcing large temporary layoffs.

The U.S. Department of Labor released a report Thursday that said Florida had 9,077 first-time unemployment claims during the week that ended Oct. 22, putting the state’s four-week average at 9,905 claims. Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida Sept. 28 before crossing the state.

