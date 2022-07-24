If you own a business you should make security your top priority. Cameras and alarms are essential to today’s businesses. Far too often officers respond to burglaries and robberies where a business either has no cameras or alarms installed to aid in security. These are easy prey for would-be thieves and robbers. A business without surveillance systems are on a list of “when” not “if” they are ever victim of criminals.
Security cameras are not as expensive as they once were. However, you do want to install a quality system. If you try and go the cheap route and you still cannot make out a suspect’s confirmation, what is it really doing?
Law enforcement does its very best to keep you and your businesses safe. However, we need you, the business owner, to meet us halfway by taking steps to make your business a hardened facility that makes criminals think twice before trying to steal your hard-earned money and valuable items.
Other things to keep in mind for business security: Don’t leave money laying around when the business is closed. Deposit it in a safe location. Leave a light on inside the business. Criminals do not like to operate in a lighted area. Lighting on the exterior of your business is also essential to keeping creepers away. If you have overgrown vegetation that someone could hide behind, trim it down. If you have anything that offers a crook concealment, consider removing it.
There are steps to help with robbery prevention as well. How many times have you walked into a business and either not seen anyone or appear to be invisible to them since they do not greet you. All employees should have a customer-focused attitude. That includes greeting every person who enters the business in a friendly manner. Personal contact can discourage a would-be criminal.
Take steps to make yourselves visible to law enforcement by keeping windows clear of displays or signs and make sure your business is well-lighted. Check the layout of your store, eliminating any blind spots that may hide a robbery in progress.
Place cash registers in the front section of the store. This increases the chances of someone spotting a robbery in progress and reporting it to the police.
During operational hours, keep a small amount of cash in the register to reduce losses. Use a drop safe into which large bills and excess cash are dropped by employees and cannot be retrieved by them. Post signs alerting would-be robbers of this procedure.
Make bank deposits often and during business hours. Don’t establish a pattern, take different routes at different times during the day.
In the case of emergencies, first responders need to be able to find you quickly. Therefore, make sure your address is visible so emergency vehicles can easily find your business.
If you or your employees are confronted by a robber, cooperate. Merchandise and cash can always be replaced – people can’t.
Don’t, I repeat, DO NOT wait for a crime to occur to create a plan of action. You should always be on guard for “what ifs.” You should always check your business for security needs and address any potential flaws. You should have an eye on every customer entering your place of business. Heads up, eyes open are your first lines of business security. And when in doubt, call us out. We can assist in conducting a crime prevention study for your business.
James Fansler is chief of police for the Town of Lake Placid.