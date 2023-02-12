CSX Railroad

A CSX freight train sits on a siding in downtown Pittsburgh, Nov. 19, 2022. Several thousand workers at CSX will soon get one of the things that pushed the railroad industry to the brink of a strike last fall: paid sick time. CSX will become the first major railroad to offer that benefit that most U.S. workers can take for granted after announcing a deal Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, with two of its 12 unions. 

 GENE J. PUSKAR/AP PHOTO, FILE

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Several thousand workers at CSX will soon get one of the things that pushed the U.S. railroad industry to the brink of a strike last fall: paid sick time.

CSX announced a deal Tuesday with two of its 12 unions, becoming the first major railroad to offer that benefit that most U.S. workers take for granted.

