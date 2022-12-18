NEW YORK (AP) — After reaching 40-year highs over the summer, price increases in the U.S. are now steadily easing.

Consumer inflation slowed to 7.1% in November from a year earlier and to 0.1% from October, the government said Tuesday. Stripping out volatile food and energy prices, so-called core inflation rose 6% over the past 12 months and 0.2% from October.

