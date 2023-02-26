Humana-Employer Coverage

In this June 8, 2015, file photo specialist Anthony Rinaldi works adjacent to the post that handles Humana, on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The health insurer Humana will stop providing employer-sponsored coverage as it stays focused on bigger parts of its business, like Medicare Advantage. The insurer said Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 it will leave the employer-sponsored business over the next 18 to 24 months.

 RICHARD DREW/AP PHOTO, FILE

The health insurer Humana will stop providing employer-sponsored commercial coverage as it focuses on bigger parts of its business, like Medicare Advantage.

The insurer said Thursday it will leave the business over the next 18 to 24 months. It includes medical coverage provided through private companies and for federal government employees.

