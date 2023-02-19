IRS Werfe

Daniel Werfel testifies before the Senate Finance Committee during his confirmation hearing to be the Internal Revenue Service Commissioner, Wednesday, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Werfel, President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the Internal Revenue Service says he will commit to not increasing tax audits on businesses and households making less than $400,000 per year.

 MARIAM ZUHAIB/AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican and Democratic senators who have been arguing over how much money to give the IRS and how it should be spent found at least one point of unanimity Wednesday as they considered President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the agency: Both sides wished Danny Werfel good luck with the worst job in Washington.

Werfel pledged before senators not to expand tax audits on businesses and households making less than $400,000 per year, a key point of concern to legislators, as he faced rounds of questions before the Senate Finance Committee on how he would spend the agency’s big new infusion of money. He drew praise for being willing to leave a private consulting job to take on the top job at the troubled agency.

Recommended for you