Johnson & Johnson Abiomed

Johnson & Johnson is spending about $16.6 billion to buy cardiovascular technology company Abiomed, Tuesday, and build up its medical device division. The health care giant says it will pay $380 for each Biomed share and also provide another $35 per share in cash if some commercial and clinical milestones are met. Abiomed provides technology that treats coronary artery disease and heart failure.

 RICHARD DREW/AP PHOTO, FILE

Johnson & Johnson is spending more than $16 billion to move deeper into treating heart disease and continue a shift started last year away from its consumer health roots.

The health care giant said Tuesday that it will buy the cardiovascular technology company Abiomed, which makes a heart pump used on patients with severe coronary artery disease.

