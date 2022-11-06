Japan Earns Sony

walk past a logo of Sony at Sony Building in Tokyo, July 31, 2014. Sony's quarterly profit through September rose 24% on healthy demand for its music and movies, prompting the Japanese entertainment and electronics company to raise its annual sales and profit forecasts Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.

TOKYO — Sony said Tuesday its quarterly profit through September rose 24% on healthy demand for its music and movies, prompting the Japanese entertainment and electronics giant to raise its annual sales and profit forecasts.

Tokyo-based Sony’s July-September profit totaled 264 billion yen, or $1.8 billion, up from 213 billion yen in the previous year.

