One thing Jenkins Motorsports is going to offer to people shopping for a golf cart is lots of choices at its new location in Avon Park.
According to General Manager Cory Kimball, there are currently more than 100 golf carts in stock with more arriving every week. The new manufacturers include Star EV, Elite, Kodiak, Atlas and Gorilla Rides.
Jenkins opened its Avon Park location, at 601 U.S. 27 N., in March. Hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Saturday. The telephone number is 863-430-0261.
The Avon Park location is the company’s third store. The other two are in Polk County.
Kimball said the expansion is a “wonderful opportunity” to provide the local residents with a large selection of new and used golf carts at reasonable prices.
Jenkins has moved into what was previously a car dealership. Kimball said U.S. 27 has “great exposure” and added that the vast majority of its business so far has been derived just from people driving by.
He noted that employees park dozens of golf carts by the road every morning and then put them all inside by evening.
Jenkins, whose prices on used carts start around the $5,000 range, accepts trade-ins.
The service/parts department will be operational by October. They have 14 service bays, and Kimball said being able to provide quality service, repairs and accessories is a top priority.
“We have a well-established service and accessories department at our Lakeland location, so we are still able to accommodate whatever service needs our customers may require,” he wrote in an email.
“Fortunately, we also have the ability to fully customize pre-owned golf carts, providing a near-endless array of options available to our clients,” he added.
Kimball said the company is going to be selling used cars at some point in Avon Park.
The Jenkins family has had a presence in Lakeland for quite some time. They own three new car dealerships in Lakeland as well as the Jenkins Auto Mart. They also operate the Ford dealership in Fort Meade.