LORIDA — First of all, if you don’t know where Lorida is, we better start there. It’s a tiny spot along U.S. 98 about 10 miles southeast of Sebring, or about four miles south of Spring Lake. You’ll find a gas station/convenience store that has been there forever, plus a US Post Office. Other than a few churches and some automotive repair shops, that’s about it.
Scattered about the area are some homes and several mobile home parks that thrive off their proximity to Lake Istokpoga, the fifth largest bass lake in Florida. So, when an eatery opened a couple months ago, it gave residents and drivers on U.S. 98 a place to eat without having to go into Sebring.
That’s where Janet Mennella and her partner, Jimmy Genova, come in. They saw a need for a restaurant in Lorida and a couple of months ago opened Jimmy G’s BBQ right next to that gas station we mentioned. In fact, anyone who is familiar with Lorida will remember that Jimmy G’s is in the building that was the original Post Office.
Now, let’s move on to the food. Jimmy G’s BBQ offers an array of pork, beef, chicken and ribs. Genova, a retired police officer, says he learned to smoke meat from the days he grew up around the Seminole Indian Native Village in Hollywood, Florida. He spent a lot of time there around the alligator and snake shows. The Seminoles were always cooking meats there to sell to the tourists.
Genova smokes the meat using live oak wood, which gives it that unique barbecue taste. He also makes his own side dishes like cole slaw, baked beans, mac & cheese and corn bread. Meanwhile, Mennella, who is also a local realtor, brags about her homemade-style banana pudding and key lime pie. She handles the business side of the restaurant, but also takes care of the eat-in tables.
Since they opened Jimmy G’s, they have had people come in from all parts of Florida. They also feature Coke products and ‘Dirty Potato Chips’. While mainly a take-out kind of place, there are still several tables available for dine-in. Plus, you’ll enjoy the decorations and how clean everything is. Picnic tables outside provide another place to enjoy great barbecue.
You can order sandwiches, plates or by-the-pound. Their pulled pork and sliced beef sandwiches are served on fresh sesame seed buns. Genova is proud that nothing in his kitchen comes out of a box, or a bag. He doesn’t use any particular type of barbecue sauce but leaves that up to the customer’s individual choice from several varieties offered.
So don’t blink the next time you pass through Lorida! You might just miss Jimmy G’s BBQ.
It’s located at 1809 U.S. 98. For questions or to order to-go, call 863-655-1084. Or, just go inside and be treated to a nice experience.