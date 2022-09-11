TALLAHASSEE — An appeals-court judge this week chided Florida health officials for not following up on promises to grant additional medical-marijuana licenses as required by state law, saying potential applicants are “understandably frustrated” and offering a legal playbook for entrepreneurs who have been shut out of the cannabis market for years.

First District Court of Appeal Judge Ross Bilbrey’s shot across the bow came as Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration continues to delay the issuance of new licenses. Florida has 22 medical-marijuana operators.

Recommended for you