Just Fix This Mess®, Inc. is a company that provides professional organizing services and daily money management services to clients in Highlands County and elsewhere.
Owner Sherry Wynn is a professional organizer. She can declutter and rearrange spaces in clients’ homes. She can organize clients’ legal and personal documents and set up filing systems electronically or on paper. She can even establish home command centers, centralized locations where family members can keep daily track of one another’s activities.
Wynn is also a daily money manager. Most of her DMM clients set her up as their financial power of attorney. There are stipulations as to what she can do and when her services end. She pays clients’ bills, balances checkbooks, prepares and makes bank deposits, gets tax information ready, and ensures that medical bills are processed and paid correctly.
Clients’ needs vary, and it takes time to figure out those needs. When Wynn takes on new clients, she starts with a three-hour needs assessment.
“I ask them a lot of questions about how they currently do things, their lifestyle and their habits. That helps me understand how I can set up a more efficient way for them to manage their daily activities,” Wynn said.
“Many of my clients become long-term clients. They have me come weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly to help them maintain the systems I set up,” she added.
Bob and Caroline Duncan are longstanding clients of Just Fix this Mess. Bob is the owner of a pharmacy and is involved in many activities in the community.
About seven years ago, he had to have heart bypass surgery. While he was hospitalized, Caroline came across a Coffee News ad for Just Fix This Mess. In it, Wynn raised this question. If your loved one were to become incapacitated, would you know where to look for important documents and whom to contact? Caroline realized that she didn’t have a clue as to what she should do.
So when Bob was well enough, they called Wynn and invited her to their house.
“Sherry got me to discard records I no longer needed. She tackled my piles of paper, arranged them by topic, put them into stackable drawers, labeled them, and helped me be more productive. Caroline and I are very grateful for her organizational skills,” Bob said.
“We now have a list of our computer passwords which we keep handy, along with contact information for people to call in a crisis. It’s given both of us peace of mind,” he added.
Wynn also has worked with Caroline, who described a few of their projects. “Sherry helped me to declutter and rearrange a closet, encouraged me to put Christmas decorations on shelving in the garage, and taught me how to put family photographs into the computer and into ancestry.com.”
Wynn continues to come to the Duncans’ home on a regular basis to help them maintain their files and to take on any new organizing tasks that they would like her to do.
Many of Wynn’s clients are older adults who have some health problems but can retain their independence with a little outside help.
Wynn has a client who has cancer. The client takes care of her mother who has Alzheimer’s. She also owns horses that must be cared for. Wynn lightens her burdens by handling her daily finances.
When a spouse dies, children often want to move the surviving parent to their house or to an assisted living facility. But the parent often doesn’t want to move. When the children realize that their parent is in the capable hands of a company like Wynn’s, they generally back down, knowing that their parent is comfortable where he is.
Wynn sometimes serves as an intermediary between clients and CPAs, attorneys, and medical personnel who need documents that she can more easily find than her clients.
Wynn’s journey from employee to business owner is fascinating.
In 2013, Wynn applied for and became eligible to receive vocational rehabilitation services. She had experienced several traumatic events in her past, including a serious auto accident and an abusive relationship that had left her with chronic pain and clinical depression.
She was fortunate to be assigned to senior vocational rehabilitation counselor Linda Daffner. Daffner arranged for Wynn to receive medical treatment. Daffner also held weekly counseling sessions with Wynn for several months to improve her self-esteem.
After assessing Wynn’s work experience, Daffner recommended self-employment to Wynn and suggested she start a business utilizing her excellent organizing skills. Wynn was skeptical. But she agreed to let Daffner guide her.
The Florida Vocational Rehabilitation Agency contracts with Certified Business and Technical Assistance Consultants (CBTAC) who help clients seeking self-employment with the development of business plans. Wynn chose Monica Doyle as her CBTAC. It was an intense process but by the time Wynn had completed her business plan, she had the confidence to believe she could succeed.
Today Wynn is recognized as one of the Florida Vocational Rehabilitation Agency’s self-employment success stories. She, Doyle, and Daffner have held two webinars to motivate other vocational rehabilitation counselors to offer their clients self-employment options.
Wynn’s business is insured. She also has undergone a Level 2 background check. For questions about her fees and other information, google Just Fix this Mess or contact Wynn at 863-260-0479.