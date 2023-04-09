Organized

Just Fix This Mess owner Sherry Wynn (seated) meets with Bob and Caroline Duncan.

 INGRID UTECH/CORRESPONDENT

Just Fix This Mess®, Inc. is a company that provides professional organizing services and daily money management services to clients in Highlands County and elsewhere.

Owner Sherry Wynn is a professional organizer. She can declutter and rearrange spaces in clients’ homes. She can organize clients’ legal and personal documents and set up filing systems electronically or on paper. She can even establish home command centers, centralized locations where family members can keep daily track of one another’s activities.

Recommended for you