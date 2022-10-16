GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Watching from an elevated window at home as Hurricane Ian struck their farm in Fort Myers, the McMahon family saw the storm blow the market roof into the pond. Torrential wind and rain whipped across two acres of hydroponic vegetables.

By last week, the fourth-generation farm family had lost every crop. The lettuce they would have harvested a week later and the prized sunflowers – all shredded. The fall festival, planned for this week, is now off. No more waving marigolds, hayrides or pumpkins. Profits will take a hit for their business, Southern Fresh Farms Inc.

Recommended for you