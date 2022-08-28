TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday refused to reconsider a ruling that backed Duke Energy Florida in a dispute about whether it should have been able to collect about $16 million from customers after problems at the utility’s Bartow power plant in St. Petersburg. The court on July 7 unanimously overturned a decision by the Florida Public Service Commission that rejected Duke’s request for the money.
But the state Office of Public Counsel, which represents consumers in utility issues, and the Florida Industrial Power Users Group, which represents large commercial customers, filed a motion July 22 asking for a rehearing. The motion contended that the court “overlooked facts of record and misapprehended the standard of review applicable to administrative final orders as established by the Legislature in (a section of state law) and long-standing judicial precedent.”