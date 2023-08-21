Little League Classic Baseball

Philadelphia Phillies’ Bryce Harper looks on before a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Washington. Harper and the Phillies hit Williamsport, Pa., on Sunday, to play the Nationals in the annual Major League Baseball Little League Classic at 2,366-seat Historic Bowman Field.

 NICK WASS/AP PHOTO, FILE

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper wants to get to Cooperstown.

Sure, what baseball player, especially a two-time NL MVP such as Harper, doesn’t dream of induction into the Hall of Fame. But Harper’s hopes extend well beyond a call to the Hall — the Philadelphia Phillies slugger would love for Major League Baseball to stick one of its yearly attraction games — akin to recent “Field of Dreams” and London trips — in Cooperstown, New York, as part of Hall of Fame weekend.

