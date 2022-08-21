SEBRING — E.O. Koch Construction Co. has a marketing idea businesses and companies might want to consider to attract customers or provide as a perk for employees. It involves a product that is relatively new.
Koch, the residential and commercial builder in Sebring, is getting into the EV (electric vehicle) charging station business.
Margo Smith, the company’s bookkeeper who does other things as well, said the idea came about at a trade show in February in Orlando. Some employee saw a charger on display at the International Builders Show.
Smith said Aaron Nadaskay, company vice president, said something like “we don’t have that at home.”
That got them to thinking and they began to hold meetings.
After deciding to go ahead, Smith said she did some research and found a company where Koch could buy chargers for public use.
“The one that we saw at the builders show was just for at-home use,” she said. “That’s one that you would connect into someone’s electric panel at home and charge in a garage. “
Smith set up a meeting with a representative of SemaConnect, a Maryland company that was founded in 2008.
“She gave us a lot of information about how to install, what it might cost, what it will look like, who to market to,” Smith said.
Since Koch is a member of the Sebring Chamber of Commerce, Smith sent information to the organization, which has been included in its Weekly E-News.
After selling a few of the chargers and making sure clients are comfortable, the company plans to pitch the idea to restaurants, stores, doctors, dentists and shopping centers.
“You plug in while you eat,” said Rafael Arce, project manager for Koch. “When you come out, you have an extra boost to go on.”
It is a way to “keep more people in your business for as long as possible,” Smith said. “That’s what makes you money.”
Electric vehicles are the future.
“With the popularity of these cars going up it is really time to switch over,” Smith said.
According to SemaConnect’s website, more than 35% of passenger cars and more than 65% of passenger two-wheelers are expected to be electric by 2030.
Arce said the charger a person buys with an electric car is different than what SemaConnect sells. He noted that the chargers that come with electric vehicles take significantly longer to fully charge compared to those that are for homes.
Arce said, depending on the vehicle, a driver could get between 200 and 400 miles on a 30-minute to one-hour charge.
The Lake Placid Camp and Conference Center is looking into possibly installing a charging station for the convenience of their guests.
Those interested in charging stations should contact Smith. She can be reached at 863-385-8649.
Smith said “it’s very exciting” for the company.