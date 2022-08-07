LAKE WALES — Board members of the Lake Wales Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) approved funding for a three-year grant agreement worth nearly $1 million for the creation of a small business incubator by the Florida Development Corporation (FDC).
Derrick Blue, chief operating officer at FDC, said, “BizLINC will provide an environment for companies to turn innovative ideas into profitable realities.”
The 3,570 square-foot business incubator will be located on Lincoln Avenue in the city’s northwest neighborhood. BizLINC staff will provide qualified entrepreneurs a variety of training and business-related services, such as strategic planning, financial reporting, technical assistance, ecommerce, office space and much more.
“We plan to mirror the same process we’ve implemented in other cities,” Blue said. “Starting a business, sustaining a business and expanding a business are three primary factors.”
The mission of BizLINC is to help startup companies and entrepreneurs build successful companies, which in turn creates more job opportunities and drives new innovation and economic development in Lake Wales and beyond.
“Giving local entrepreneurs the tools to succeed will help revive the northwest neighborhood,” City Manager James Slaton said. “Providing mentors and training for entrepreneurs is a key component of the City’s ‘Lake Wales Connected’ plan,” Slaton mentioned.
$500,000 will be appropriated for the first-year of operation and $400,000 for the second year. An additional $300,000 may be provided to FDC on the condition the two-year projected deliverables are accomplished. The funding will be dispensed on an annual basis. The CRA plans to fund the agreement with money from the American Rescue Plan. Part of the agreement includes FDC’s initial property investment of $240,000.
FDC is a real estate development company. The founders of FDC have more than 60 years of collective experience in affordable housing development, weatherization, financial, project management and community and economic development.