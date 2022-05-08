SEBRING — Steve Hise’s business, like many others, has been significantly impacted by the pandemic. However, as far as Hise is concerned, there is a bigger problem that he is dealing with and that is road construction – specifically work on the Sebring Parkway.
“The shutdown (of the Parkway) is worse than the COVID lockdowns,” Hise said. “Some of our smaller companies are really, really falling off from it.”
He said he has had many cancelations and no-shows. People have told him they will come back when the road work is finished.
“I’ve walked to Wawa and personally guided people over here,” he said. “I’ve gotten in cars with them and guided them here.”
Hise added that there is frustration even if people get to the appointment.
“The very next day they call and say ‘we can’t get in again, the road is blocked off again. Where do we go now?’ “ he said.
According to the county, the road project is on schedule. Construction is expected to be finished in November.
Hise has revamped the business in recent months. Formerly New Age Laser, Hise has changed the name to Laser One, put in a spa and added new treatments. The address is still the same – 103 Medical Center Ave. It is behind HCA Florida Highlands Hospital (formerly Highlands Regional Medical Center) in Sebring. The hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The telephone number is 863-547-5406.
Hise says laser therapy has worked wonders for him, saying “the lasers fixed my two severe herniated discs.”
“These lasers rebuild root nerves,” he said. “They are fixing the body at a cellular level. It is about 10 times more effective than stem cell injections.”
Hise uses advanced cold laser combined with acoustic wave (shock wave) therapy to achieve accelerated healing and pain relief of all forms of arthritis, carpal tunnel, neuropathy, sciatica, TMJ, lumbar pain, nerve repair and locked or frozen joints.
“I want this modality used because of how successful and how beneficial it is,” he said. “It is so much better than drugs or injections.”
Laser One offers Halo Therapy (salt therapy) combined with full spectrum infrared sauna and ion detox systems to remove toxins and help with lung and breathing issues, inflammation as well as kidney and liver cleanse, immune boost and root nerve repair.
It also offers virtual reality treatments for dementia, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and recovering stroke patients.
The idea to add a spa was suggested by someone he treats. Hise said he was asked why he didn’t have a sauna? He explained that he couldn’t afford one. The woman, whom Hise had helped with her back as well her husband with laser, told him that she was going to buy a sauna for the business.
“She bought me one of the most incredible cold full spectrum infrared saunas and then she bought me the salt machine for the salt therapy cave,” he said.
Some people suggested that he offer more things besides lasers and let those who are interested schedule visits, for example, monthly like a gym.