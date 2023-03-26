Dodge Last Call

The 2023 Challenger SRT Demon 170 is on display during an event to unveil the car Monday, March 20, 2023, in Las Vegas.

 JOHN LOCHER/AP PHOTO

DETROIT (AP) — The last gas-powered muscle car from Dodge isn’t leaving the road without some squeals, thunder and crazy-fast speed.

The 2023 Challenger SRT Demon 170 will deliver 1,025 horsepower from its 6.2-liter supercharged V-8, and the automaker says it will be the quickest production car made.

Recommended for you