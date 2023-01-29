Vegas Hotels Price Fixing Lawsuit

In this April 4, 2017, file photo, fountains erupt along the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. A federal lawsuit has been filed in Nevada seeking class-action status for a complaint that several of the biggest hotel-casino operators on the Las Vegas Strip have illegally fixed and inflated guest room rate prices.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal lawsuit in Nevada is seeking class-action damages for countless hotel patrons who booked rooms in Las Vegas since 2019, alleging that most hotel-casinos on the Las Vegas Strip have used a third-party vendor to illegally fix prices.

The complaint filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas alleges that casino giants MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment, along with Treasure Island and Wynn Resorts, share information with a company that used pricing algorithms to “maximize market-wide prices.”

