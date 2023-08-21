A local defense lawyer says the Highlands County Jail is not equipped to care for his aging and ailing client.
“Jail staff are declining to help her when she requests assistance with things like standing, using the bathroom, or taking showers,” attorney Brent Lightfoot told the Highlands News-Sun last week. “She cannot receive adequate care there.”
Lightfoot made the comments after a judge denied his request to give his client bond. He argued that she could only obtain proper medical care at home, albeit under house arrest. He told Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden that her husband, who works out of their home, can take her to medical appointments with specialists.
Lightfoot’s unnamed client, 65, suffers from fibromyalgia, has high blood pressure and mental health issues. She has fallen repeatedly in the jail, walks with the aid of a walker, and has had trouble waking. A cellmate reported her banging her head repeatedly against the cell bed.
The inmate is in jail awaiting trial, having allegedly violated her probation from an earlier case.
She pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and improper exhibition of a firearm in November 2022. Prosecutors say she pointed a gun at a man in the Blue Lagoon parking lot. According to the arrest affidavit, she twirled the gun on her finger, pointed it at the victim and said, “Oh, you think you are strapped, how about now?” The victim said he was in fear of his life because she never took her finger off the trigger.
She was convicted, but the judge withheld adjudication and put her on three years’ probation.
Lightfoot’s client allegedly broke that probation in July when she was found with 5.5 grams of fentanyl in her purse during a visit to a medical clinic. She told doctors that she was suicidal, so she was involuntarily committed. On top of that, the probation officer told the court that she had failed to sign up for substance abuse treatment or a firearms safety course.
Though she’s seen a doctor in the jail, Lightfoot’s client has no idea of the results.
“While there is a doctor there that has seen her at least once, an X-ray of her stomach was ordered and my client was never informed of the reason for this test,” he said. “She remains ignorant as to what, if any care, she is receiving at this point.”
During the bond hearing, his client’s husband testified that he could care for her in the home as he works his job remotely. He promised to drive her to appointments and ensure she takes her medication.
Lightfoot is certainly not the first defense lawyer to seek bond for a client based on the allegation that the client can’t get proper care in jail.
In January 2022, attorney Donna Mae Peterson asked Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada to release her client – who had been diagnoses with lung cancer, diabetes, and a bout of COVID – before trial.
Estrada refused, saying the inmate, James Schmidt of Lake Placid, could get proper medical care in the jail. Schmidt, who pleaded guilty to two, 20-year sentences for sexual battery and 15 years for lewd molestation of a teen girl a few weeks later, was transported to the Florida prison system hospice ward, where he died a short time later.
In his Aug. 4 motion before Cowden, Lightfoot cited several complaints on behalf of his client:
- She suffers from “extreme distress,” due to her frail state, as evidenced by her use of a walker.
- She has had trouble waking up and has banged her head violently on her jail bed.
She has fallen several times in the jail and has sustained major spinal injuries from one such fall.
- She should be in the safety of her own home where she can receive her critically necessary medical care.
Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman said inmates are taken to outside appointments with specialists when necessary.
“We do provide around-the-clock medical care within the detention facility,” Blackman said. “If the medical staff – be it a nurse, physician’s assistant, or doctor – feels we cannot handle an issue, we immediately have the person transported to the hospital.”
The Sheriff’s Office website says the county jail’s Medical Division is staffed and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The staff includes registered nurses and licensed practical nurses who provide medical screenings for acute and chronic illnesses. Inmates can meet with doctors and/or physician’s assistants four times a week, obtaining physicals, prescribed medications, lab work and X-rays.
The jail also makes outside appointments with doctor’s offices and dental exams, and has health screening and counseling with follow-up appointments with psychiatrists, psychologists, advanced registered nurse practitioners and licensed social workers.
However, according to Lightfoot, there aren’t enough people to help his client because the jail is low on staff.
Highlands Prosecutor John Kromholz, however, asked Cowden to deny Lightfoot’s request to have his client released pretrial.
“The jail has medical and nursing staff,” Kromholz said. “If they are unable to address a medical condition onsite at the jail, they do transport the defendant to the appropriate medical facility.”