2023 rodeo winners

 COURTESY/DUKE ENERGY FLORIDA

ST. PETERSBURG — Fifteen Duke Energy lineworkers from Florida have secured spots to compete in the International Lineman’s Rodeo in Bonner Springs, Kansas, Oct. 11-14, after winning the regional Duke Energy Florida Lineman’s rodeo competition on April 1.

Contestants competed in events that test job-related skills such as hurt-man rescues, equipment repair and pole climbs, while being judged on speed, agility, technique and safety procedures.

