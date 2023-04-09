ST. PETERSBURG — Fifteen Duke Energy lineworkers from Florida have secured spots to compete in the International Lineman’s Rodeo in Bonner Springs, Kansas, Oct. 11-14, after winning the regional Duke Energy Florida Lineman’s rodeo competition on April 1.
Contestants competed in events that test job-related skills such as hurt-man rescues, equipment repair and pole climbs, while being judged on speed, agility, technique and safety procedures.
This year, more than 70 apprentices and 12 journeyman teams, including one senior team, from Duke Energy’s Florida service area participated in the regional rodeo competition.
“Our lineworkers participate in these rodeo competitions to continually refine their skills and ensure they are working at the highest level of safety and customer service,” said Barry Anderson, Duke Energy Florida senior vice president of customer delivery. “Safety is our No. 1 priority and every event demonstrates their dedication to their jobs, their peers and our customers.”
The winners from the Florida event will join other top lineworkers from Duke Energy rodeos in the Carolinas and the Midwest to compete in the International Lineman’s Rodeo this fall, which includes competitors from around the world.
Team divisions are based in part on tenure. An apprentice is a lineworker with fewer than four years of utility experience. A journeyman has more than four years of utility experience, while a senior journeyman is 50 years of age or older.
The best lineworkers at Duke Energy and its legacy companies have showcased their talents at the International Lineman’s Rodeo for more than 20 years.
Duke Energy Florida winners advancing to the International Lineman’s Rodeo include:
Apprentice overall awards
First place – Colton Dial, Winter Garden
Second place – Hayden Tyler, Highlands
Third place – Dalton Dial, Apopka
Journeyman overall awards
First place – Bobby Akos, Jamestown, Clay Baxter, and Chris Clark, all of Jamestown
Second place – Tanner Bell, Mike Silver, and Kirby Whitehouse, all of Highlands
Third place – Vince Lombardo, Roger McBride, and Sean Kirkpatrick, all of Apopka
First place – Chet Braden, Inverness
Henry Shupe, Seven Springs