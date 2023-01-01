SEBRING — Coronado Solar has been serving the Heartland of Florida from their warehouse in rural Avon Park for decades. In early January, it is opening a new location at 3003 U.S. 27 North in Sebring
Coronado Solar comes from the word Coronation, which emerged from a European tradition of increasing church involvement in the state, as well as the need to bring stability to often unstable societies. The parent company of Coronado Solar, which is Coronado Custom Homes, was formed in 2002. Coronado Solar was then formed in 2008 by President and Founder Dennis Mee. The company’s continued mission is to enable business owners and homeowners to become self-sufficient by reducing and, when possible, eliminating the need for energy created by fossil and other non-renewable fuels.
Coronado has a heart for the community. Last year alone, the company began a “Community Give-Back” initiative. They donated $500 to local charities for every Highlands County resident who chose to go solar. Through the program, $10,500 went to Highlands County Habitat for Humanity, $7,500 to Selamta Family Project, and $9,500 went to the United Way of Central Florida and their partner organizations. That’s $27,500 that Coronada Solar gave back to the community they love.
This also gave the company a chance to share the missions of each non-profit organization and encourage others to help. This year, the staff of Coronado went on a local restaurant tour highlighting all of the local establishments of Highlands County on their social media pages.
Mee is a state-licensed solar contractor in Florida. He also holds a state license as a building contractor and a roofing contractor’s license. Coronado Solar has been installing renewable energy products (i.e. solar electric and solar thermal systems) throughout the state of Florida. Also, they have expanded their services to include the Caribbean countries.
After the devastating earthquake in Haiti, the company was chosen as the contractor to install an off-grid “PV” solar electric system that powers a 58,000-square-foot open air market in the heart of Port Au Prince, a project that Mee and his staff are extremely proud of. The iron market in Haiti is, to date, the largest stand-alone solar electric project in that country, supplying 108,000 watts of power to the newly rebuilt open air market.
Coronado Solar has standing beside them several very highly qualified engineering and design teams and a highly qualified team of structural and electrical and Autocad designers with more than 60 years of combined experience in the solar industry. Coronado Solar is ready to and able to help their clients meet their energy needs with clean dependable renewable energy, right here in Highlands County. For more information, visit www.coronadosolar.net or call the office at 833-288-4786.