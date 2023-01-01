SEBRING — Coronado Solar has been serving the Heartland of Florida from their warehouse in rural Avon Park for decades. In early January, it is opening a new location at 3003 U.S. 27 North in Sebring

Coronado Solar comes from the word Coronation, which emerged from a European tradition of increasing church involvement in the state, as well as the need to bring stability to often unstable societies. The parent company of Coronado Solar, which is Coronado Custom Homes, was formed in 2002. Coronado Solar was then formed in 2008 by President and Founder Dennis Mee. The company’s continued mission is to enable business owners and homeowners to become self-sufficient by reducing and, when possible, eliminating the need for energy created by fossil and other non-renewable fuels.

