It's a word seemingly not used anymore in pharmaceutical terminology. James Love likes to think of apothecary, which one definition is the old form of a pharmacy, when talking about a new pharmacy in Sebring.
First Choice Specialty Pharmacy, which opened Oct. 10, is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. It is located at 1300 U.S. 27 N in the Shoppes at Robin Center. The telephone number is 863-547-9996.
First Choice is an independent chain. There are eight stores, including five in Polk County.
Love describes it as the "apothecary feel" for the store.
"You come in, get to know the patient by name, get to know what they do, what their family's like," he said.
Love said the "look and feel" of the store are important.
"What's that person walking into when they come into a First Choice pharmacy," he said. "We want them to feel welcome, invited. We want them to have a friendly experience.
"We want to make sure they are taken care of and that we take the time to take care of every need," he added. "Not just ask them their date of birth, throw a prescription at them and send them out the door."
Love said the decision to open a First Choice in Highlands County is because he lives in Sebring.
"I want to serve this community," he said.
Love is a partner with Bala Kode in the Sebring pharmacy.
Kode claims his family-owned business is one of the largest independent chains in the country,
As a result of that, Kode said "we get to see a price reduction compared to some of the smaller single store entities. We buy it cheaper so we can sell it cheaper."
A difference between his stores and the big box ones involves overhead.
"It's the costs that are associated in dispensing the prescription, said Kode, noting that he previously worked for both Walmart and CVS. "That's really what it boils down to."
He added that the "corporate inflation that corporations charge to run their corporations" is usually between 17% and 20%.
"We don't have that overhead," he said. "That is a net saving to the customer ..."
Love, who was born in Lake Wales, earned his doctorate from the University of Florida and became a licensed pharmacist in Florida in 2015. This change in career began when he decided to go back to college to attempt to understand the illness that his wife was battling – Multiple Sclerosis.
While working as an assistant manager at a store in Avon Park, Love took a class a semester at local colleges focusing on biology and chemistry to better understand what was happening to his wife's body and start to understand the medications that she was taking. During this time a change occurred in his wife's doctors and a pharmacist took the time to sit with him and his wife and discuss medication options and the type of medical doctors she might need. It was this interaction with a pharmacist that inspired him to serve others in this way.
"I walked away from that experience thinking 'Wow, I could help people like that maybe,'" he said. "Maybe I could do something like that to make an impact ..."
"One of the things we try to do ... is to pass on savings that we can get," he said.
Love said that there is more than one manufacturer for many different medications.
"Through my wholesalers I'm not locked in to a particular manufacturer of a medication so I have the ability ... to purchase what's the lowest price at the time," he said.
He said First Choice is competitive "for the most part" with the major drug stores.
He has worked as a pharmacy manager at Walgreens and a pharmacist at Walmart.
By the time the store opens it will have been one year since construction started.
"There are a lot of licenses and things to get, and you have to get them in a particular order," Love said, noting that what seemed to take the longest amount of time was the Drug Enforcement Administration permit.
The pharmacy will offer standard immunizations including flu, pneumonia and COVID.
First Choice plans to do deliveries at some point.