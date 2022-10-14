It's a word seemingly not used anymore in pharmaceutical terminology. James Love likes to think of apothecary, which one definition is the old form of a pharmacy, when talking about a new pharmacy in Sebring.

First Choice Specialty Pharmacy, which opened Oct. 10, is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. It is located at 1300 U.S. 27 N in the Shoppes at Robin Center. The telephone number is 863-547-9996.

