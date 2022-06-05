AVON PARK — A landmark sign of the past from a motel on U.S. 27 South in Avon Park has inspired the theme of a new Main Street eatery – The Diving Girl Diner.
Bob and Tiffany Cadzow and Eric and Laura Wade own and operate the restaurant that dives into the past to serve up breakfast and lunch favorites.
The location was previously known as The Depot and The Sandwich Depot.
Laura Wade explained that the diving girl (woman) sign dates back to 1957 and was at Bennett’s Motel. Freda Long’s parents owned the motel at the time. They sold the motel and it became Reed’s Motel where the sign remained until five years ago when the motel had a name change.
Mike Souther, of Souther Signs, acquired the sign with the original 15-foot long diver. The sign is now at the Wades’ Pure Grit Boot Company, 309 W. Main St.
“When we bought the restaurant, we changed it out from The Depot just because we are different people and decided to do something different,” Wade said. “We just decided the diving girl would be a really cool theme and it just kind of keeps her alive for Avon Park.”
The walls are a blue/green pool color and feature large black and white photo prints from the past of bathing beauties, Atlantic City horse diving and other water- and beach-related pictures.
“I tried to do dive, water [photos] and there are some Weeki Wachee [mermaid show] pictures,” Wade said. “Weeki Wachee had an Elvis fan club, which is really cool. Elvis actually visited Weeki Wachee so I have pictures of that over there.”
The breakfast menu features classic favorites from pancakes to omelets and the lunch menu includes sandwiches and burgers.
“We specialize in smash burgers, which is fun,” Wade said. “It starts with a ball of beef and it’s smashed down for a old-fashioned 1950s kind of burger that cooks really fast.”
The menu items have swimming- and diving-themed names such as the “Double Dive Smash” and the “Surfer Swiss Smash.” The larger serving of pancakes with a side is called “The Deep Dive,” while the smaller serving of pancakes with a side is called “The Shallow Dive.”
“We even do a little Jello that looks like a little pool with a little ring in it,” she said.
The Dive Girl Diner, 21 W. Main St., is open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday.