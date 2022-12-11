Video Games Indie Hits

Neon White co-creator and game director Ben Esposito, right, and co-creator Geneva Hodgson pose for photos in Glendale, Calif., Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Neon White is nominated for “Best Indie” in Thursday’s Game Awards, the Oscars of the video game industry.

 JAE C. HONG/AP PHOTO

Video game developer Ben Esposito’s first big break was a quirky game called Donut County starring a raccoon who dropped small objects and then entire neighborhoods into an ever-growing hole in the ground.

His latest, Neon White, is a campy twist on the first-person shooter genre that involves careening across heaven at breakneck speeds to stop a demon invasion. Drawn in an anime style and with a romantic subplot, it’s nominated for “Best Indie” and “Best Action” game at Thursday’s Game Awards, an Oscars-like event for the video game industry.

