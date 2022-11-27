Veterans Day Jobs

Phillip Slaughter, who served in the U.S. Army for 18 years, poses in his home Nov. 10, 2022, in Clarksville, Tenn. Framed on his wall on the right are memorabilia from a military assignment in South Korea where he worked as a logistics trainer. On the left is the logo for his company in which he helps service members transition into the civilian workforce.

 MARK HUMPHREY/AP PHOTO

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Phillip Slaughter left the Army after 18 years and found a job similar to one he had in uniform: behind the wheel of a truck. Instead of towing food and bullets through war zones, he hauled packages for FedEx.

It wasn't what he wanted to do. The work aggravated his post-traumatic stress disorder. It would be three years and several jobs before he landed his ideal position as a sourcing recruiter for a tech company.

