In 2001, Rocco Joseph Mazza founded RJM Business Consulting, LLC in his native New Jersey. He is now bringing the expertise, abilities and resources of RJM Business Consulting, LLC (RJM) to Highlands County.
Mazza said he loves his adopted home of Florida and especially Highlands County. As such, he is seeking to provide the highest quality and effective business consulting services to organizations of any size or type in Highlands County.
RJM grew quickly into a national business consulting firm with such well-known concerns as IBM, AARP, AT&T, and Rutgers University as some of its first clients. RJM successfully helped to improve organizations in various industries, including banking, finance, manufacturing, retail, technology, and professional services.
Mazza earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from Rutgers University and a Master of Science degree in Organizational Development from The Johns Hopkins University. He began his Ph.D. degree in organizational development at The George Washington University.
Mazza is currently writing several books, including “Truth,” a book regarding just how important truth and honesty is in the workplace.
Under Mazza’s leadership, RJM distinguished itself from other business consulting firms by giving every client a guarantee of satisfaction and success.