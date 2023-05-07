In 2001, Rocco Joseph Mazza founded RJM Business Consulting, LLC in his native New Jersey. He is now bringing the expertise, abilities and resources of RJM Business Consulting, LLC (RJM) to Highlands County.

Mazza said he loves his adopted home of Florida and especially Highlands County. As such, he is seeking to provide the highest quality and effective business consulting services to organizations of any size or type in Highlands County.

Recommended for you