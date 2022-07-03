AVON PARK — Following a long career in healthcare and looking for a new challenge, Julia Mercer has joined the staff of Ridge Area Arc as director of programs and services. In this vital role, Mercer will help drive the development and implementation of many client services and programs. Mercer brings her brand of person-centered focus to the Arc team of direct support professionals and will lead the compassionate care that Ridge Area Arc has become well known for.
“When considering our open director of programs and services position, I knew I needed someone who was a servant leader and not afraid to stand side by side with staff to make the day-to-day care we give the very best. Julia was a perfect fit,” said Kathleen Border, CEO. “She is an expert at utilizing community partnerships and resources and this kind of skillset makes any non-profit a great community based organization.”
Mercer is a longtime Highlands County resident and graduate of Sebring High School. Her family has deep roots in dairy farming. She married her high school sweetheart, Grady, and after raising her children, Mercer began a career in healthcare. In this field, Mercer discovered her passion for helping others. She proved this daily as the marketing director of The Palms of Sebring for the past nine years. She will continue to volunteer her time to The Palms residents that have become more like family.
She is no stranger to serving in multiple leadership roles and has been on several community boards including, The Sebring chamber, Highlands Art League, 4H Foundation and Meals on Wheels. Mercer was ready for a change when an opportunity at Ridge Area Arc opened up. She took a leap of faith and accepted the role as director of programs and services.
“I am excited for this new opportunity, I love to be creative and I look forward to meeting the needs of Ridge Area Arc’s consumers,” she said. “My goal is to learn as much as possible, as quickly as possible and become an integral part of the Ridge Area Arc team.”
Mercer can be reached at 863-452-1295, ext. 113 or by email at jmercer@ridgeareaarc.org.