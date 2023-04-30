Britain Microsoft Activision Blizzard

The Microsoft logo is pictured outside the headquarters in Paris, Jan. 8, 2021. British regulators have blocked Microsoft’s $69 billion deal to buy videogame maker Activision Blizzard over worries that it would stifle competition in the cloud gaming market.

 THIBAULT CAMUS/AP PHOTO, FILE

Microsoft’s charm offensive with the world’s governments is starting to lose some of its luster as the software giant is confronting its toughest antitrust scrutiny since co-founder Bill Gates was in charge.

A blow came this week when British regulators said they would block Microsoft’s planned $69-billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard, threatening to undermine what could be the priciest tech acquisition ever.

Recommended for you