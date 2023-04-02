Unemployment Benefits

A hiring sign is seen in Downers Grove, Ill., May 5, 2022. On Thursday, the Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week.

 NAM Y. HUH/AP PHOTO, FILE

U.S. applications for jobless benefits rose last week but remain at historically low levels despite efforts by the Federal Reserve to cool the economy and the job market in its fight against inflation.

Jobless claims in the U.S. for the week ending March 25 rose by 7,000 to 198,000 from the previous week, the Labor Department said Thursday.

