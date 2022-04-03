While not as obvious as new homes being built is a sign of growth in Highlands County, something else under construction is another indication that people are headed here. That is storage units ... a lot of them.
There are at least four storage facilities either under construction or being planned in the county. According to the internet, as a result of the pandemic, there has been a surge of renewed interest in the self-storage industry.
Economists describe the industry as “recession-resistant.” It thrives even when the economy takes a dive, making it particularly appealing and lucrative for investors.
Metal self-storage buildings are economical, quick to raise and easy to maintain, and once they are up and functional, they have the potential to generate a steady stream of revenue for property owners.
Forbes has reported that nearly 10% of American households are now renting storage units.
The average monthly cost for a storage unit, regardless of size, is close to $90, so self-storage buildings have the potential to pay for themselves within a matter of months of being open for business. Over a recent nine-year span, self-storage facility owners across the United States saw an annual return on their investments of almost 17%.
A metal mini storage building or complex is also inherently low maintenance. Steel buildings need little in terms of upkeep in comparison to wooden buildings because their exteriors are durable, long-lasting and resistant to damage caused by dirt, sand, pests and climate conditions.
Par Builders is constructing a facility near the entrance to Tanglewood. It is expected to be ready by the end of May,
Paul Nevins, director of development for Par, said there will be 650 units. They range in size from 25 square feet to 300 square feet. Nevins added that 70% of them are air-conditioned.
In explaining at least one reason for the demand in storage units, Nevins said homes in Florida aren’t built with storage in mind like in the north. There are no basements in homes down here.
Another reason is that people are moving and have sold their homes elsewhere. They might, for example, be building a new home and have placed things in storage and are living with friends on a temporary basis.
Par is also going to be building storage units next to Chen Dental on U.S. 27 in Sebring.
Discount Mini Storage is planning to convert a building at the corner of Stryker Road and US 27 in Avon Park. According to Jennifer Lamb, district manager for Professional Realty Management, there will be approximately 200 units.
The company is hoping construction will begin in April and it will be open by the end of the year.
Lamb said the company has a property in Sebring and has many tenants from the Avon Park area.
“We recognized the need,” she said in an email.
Similar to the property in Sebring, all units will be air-conditioned. Discount plans to offer U-Haul equipment rental as well as moving supplies.
There will be a loading bay in the rear, which makes it convenient to load/ unload large items. They will also have hand trucks and carts for customers to use.
Discount has expanded its Sebring location. It added 60 units in two spaces in the Towne Square shopping center in July of last year.
Another facility is being built in Spring Lake on U.S. 98. Unique Self Storage is owned by Ed Christman and Bart Heldman.
Christman, who is hoping it will open in May, said the project is being built in two phases with 60 units in the first and 70 in the second. There will be both air-conditioned and non air-conditioned, which are referred to as “dry” units in the industry.
Christman said he saw a need for units with air-conditioning.
“There are no air-conditioned units in Spring Lake,” he said.
Unique will have 24-hour access, drive-up access, video surveillance and an electronic gate. It will be fully fenced.
Meanwhile, Century Storage on U.S. 27 just south of U.S. 98 has added an area for RVs, boats and trailers. The five-acre area has 148 spaces. It opened last June and has covered, enclosed and open spaces.
Paul Staik, the manager of that location, said no other storage place in the county has anything like it.
Century is also expanding and will be building a storage complex in Lake Placid. It will be located at the corner of U.S. 27 and Alderman Road and is expected to open next year.