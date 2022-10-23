Aquarium Fish-Captive Breeding

Blue tangs swim inside a tank at a breeding facility in Buleleng, Bali, Indonesia, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Breeders concede that it’s unlikely all aquarium fish will be raised in captivity because some are just too difficult, while others are so abundant in nature.

 TATAN SYUFLANA/AP PHOTO

PENYABANGAN, Indonesia (AP) — It took a broken air conditioner for Tom Bowling to figure out – after nearly eight months of failure – how to breed the coveted pink-yellow tropical fish known as blotched anthias.

Bowling, an ornamental fish breeder based in Palau, had kept the fish in cool water, trying to replicate the temperatures the deep-water creatures are usually found in. But when the air conditioner broke the water temperature rose by a few degrees overnight – with surprising results. “They started spawning – they went crazy, laying eggs everywhere,” said Bowling.

