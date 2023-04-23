Netflix DVD Service's Demise

A Netflix DVD envelope is shown on Nov. 17, 2022, in San Francisco. Netflix is poised to shut down DVD-by-mail rental service that set the stage for its trailblazing video streaming service, ending an era that began a quarter century ago when the concept of mailing discs through the mail was considered a revolutionary concept. 

 MICHAEL LIEDTKE/AP PHOTO, FILE

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Netflix is poised to shut down the DVD-by-mail rental service that set the stage for its trailblazing video streaming service, ending an era that began a quarter century ago when delivering discs through the mail was considered a revolutionary concept.

The DVD service, which still delivers films and TV shows in the red-and-white envelopes that once served as Netflix’s emblem, plans to mail its final discs on Sept. 29.

