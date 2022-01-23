Name of business: 801 Business Center, LLC
Business address: 801 U.S. 27, Lake Placid
Business phone: 844-844-4353
Business website: 801businesscenter.com or connect via Facebook @801businesscenter
Business hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Business owner: Quavis Shuler
Why did you start this business?
We started this business because it is something that the area (Lake Placid) needs. There are business owners here that would like a professional environment where they can operate their businesses. We are here to provide opportunity for businesses, hence the slogan, “The building of opportunity.” For individuals who need a place to host meetings, interviews, teach a class, etc., we have two conference suites that can be set up to accommodate their request. The idea is to provide opportunity for business needs.
What is unique about your business?
801 Business Center is a one-stop shop for business needs. We offer full-time (dedicated) and/or part-time (virtual) professional office space rentals. Utilities and WiFi are included in the rates for office space rentals. We also have two conference suites that can be set up to teach classes, take exams, hold meetings, etc. Tenants that have dedicated offices, have free access to the conference suites. 801 also provides public services such as advertising, notaries, copy and printing, and faxing.