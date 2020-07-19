Boutique of the Island

Ruth Crespo owns Boutique De La Isla, a retail store selling jewelry, clothing and items from the island of Puerto Rico. She is also a Notary Public and can help with preparation and translation of immigration paperwork. Her store is located at 133 N. Ridgewood Drive in downtown Sebring near Organically Local.

 ROBERT MILLER/STAFF

Name of business: Boutique De La Isla (Boutique of the Island)

Business address: 133 N. Ridgewood Drive, Sebring

Business phone: 863-402-0773

Business hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Business owner name: Ruth Crespo

Why did you start this business? We are a retail store that sells women’s jewelry, children’s jewelry, men’s watches, clothing, masks and more.

What is unique about your business? We sell items from the island of Puerto Rico. I am also a Notary Public as well as able to help with immigration preparation, translation and much more.