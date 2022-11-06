Name of business: Nail Lounge
Business address: 710 Sebring Square, Sebring
Sunshine this morning. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing this afternoon. High 87F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: November 6, 2022 @ 5:52 am
Name of business: Nail Lounge
Business address: 710 Sebring Square, Sebring
Business phone: 863-658-5778
Business website: nailsloungesebring.com
Business hours: Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Business owner name: Sunny Danh
Why did you start this business?
To serve the community with state-of-the-art services. We would like to have a place for everybody to look their best by keeping their nails neat and attractive.
What is unique about your business?
It is the place where beauty begins. Nail Lounge is the place to go to relax, enjoy and pamper yourself. The elegant décor of the salon creates a wonderfully regal ambiance. We are the biggest nail salon in the Tri-County of Highlands, Hardee and Desoto with friendly atmosphere. Offers nail care services such as manicure, pedicure and nail enhancement. Manicure: French, gel, dipping powder, fill, full pink and white, ombre, acrylics. Pedicure: CVD pedicure, deluxe pedicure, herbal pedicure, jelly pedicure, basic pedicure. All pedicures include hot towel and hot rocks.