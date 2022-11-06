Nail Lounge

Nail Lounge is now open at 710 Sebring Square in Sebring. To make an appointment, call 863-658-5778 or visit nailsloungesebring.com. They are open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

 ROBERT MILLER/STAFF

Name of business: Nail Lounge

Business address: 710 Sebring Square, Sebring

