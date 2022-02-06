Name of business: Puppers & Hairballs
Business address: 235 U.S. 27 N. in Sebring
Business phone: 863-658-5255
Business website: puppersandhairballs.com
Business hours: Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Closed Sunday. Grand Opening March 4!
Business owners: Kristyn Schwartz and Dennis Gingrich
Why did you start this business?
We knew there was an overwhelming need for a small independent, healthy pet store in this area. Coupled with an almost desparate need for more groomers in the area we felt it has the perfect location to give it a go. Plus, truthfully we thought it would be fun!
What is unique about your business?
We sell all natural, holistic food that you can only buy at small independent stores like ours. Some of our customers were having to drive to Orlando or Lakeland if they wanted to keep their dogs on Fromm. We're just two friends that wanted the best for our pets and felt that everyone else deserved the best too!