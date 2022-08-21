Carbon Storage New Prospects

Fred McLaughlin, director of the Center for Economic Geology Research at the University of Wyoming, stands near one of two wells drilled near the Dry Fork Station coal-fired power plant outside Gillette, Wyo., on June 14, 2022. McLaughlin and other researchers are studying whether formations as deep as 10,000 feet can be used to store the power plant’s carbon dioxide emissions.

 MEAD GRUVER/AP PHOTO

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — The rolling prairie lands of northeastern Wyoming have been a paradise of lush, knee-deep grass for sheep, cattle and pronghorn antelope this summer.

But it’s a different green — greener energy — that geologist Fred McLaughlin seeks as he drills nearly two miles (3.2 kilometers) into the ground, far deeper than the thick coal seams that make this the top coal-mining region in the United States. McLaughlin and his University of Wyoming colleagues are studying whether tiny spaces in rock deep underground can permanently store vast volumes of greenhouse gas emitted by a coal-fired power plant.

