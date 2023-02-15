LAKE PLACID — If any readers shopped at the now discontinued vendor market on Interlake Boulevard next to Logan’s Restaurant, you will be in for a real shock if you go there again. A furniture emporium showroom has taken the place of the market. It’s called ‘New to You’ and has everything you’d expect to find to furnish your home.
Owner Ken Anderson, who is also an account executive with the Highlands News-Sun, wants to clear up a name recognition issue. His store is called ‘New to You’ and is unrelated to a recently closed store called ‘New 2 U Thrift Store’. He said that it is just a coincidence that the two names are similar.
The ‘New to You Furniture Emporium’ is at 381B Interlake Blvd. in historic Lake Placid. The phone number is 863-273-4000. It’s open Monday–Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Manager Joyce Sumrell says that delivery and shipping are available.
While the store has already been open a couple of weeks, the official chamber of commerce grand opening/ribbon cutting will be at noon Feb. 22. Logan’s on the Corner Restaurant will cater lunch.
Anderson says that his merchandise comes from estate sales, auctions, and from people downsizing or moving. The store buys and sells good quality home furnishings. You can find some home decor items too and even a couple of sewing machines. Children’s bunk beds and a girl’s bedroom set are on display too.
The floor space has been beautifully carpeted, and the walls painted. You’ll be impressed how everything is laid out so you can see how it will look in your home. William Weber of Highlands Ridge in Avon Park was told about the store and found just the bookcase he was looking for. Now, he plans to go back for a dinette set.
Carol Upton and Phil Bellner found their way into the store as well in search of some nice chairs and a small table. They live in Tomoka Heights and didn’t have to go all the way to Sebring in search of furniture.
The two sentences that appear in the window say 1) You never know what you might find., and, 2) The shop where shoppers who love shopping, love to shop. So, you might want to go experience what ‘New to You Furniture Emporium’ has waiting for you.