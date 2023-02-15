LAKE PLACID — If any readers shopped at the now discontinued vendor market on Interlake Boulevard next to Logan’s Restaurant, you will be in for a real shock if you go there again. A furniture emporium showroom has taken the place of the market. It’s called ‘New to You’ and has everything you’d expect to find to furnish your home.

Owner Ken Anderson, who is also an account executive with the Highlands News-Sun, wants to clear up a name recognition issue. His store is called ‘New to You’ and is unrelated to a recently closed store called ‘New 2 U Thrift Store’. He said that it is just a coincidence that the two names are similar.

