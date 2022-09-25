Automobile Breathalyzers

A row of crosses form a memorial along Highway 33 as police officers survey the scene a day after a crash killed nine people south of Coalinga, Calif., Jan. 2, 2021. Investigators said the driver of an SUV involved in the crash was drunk and didn’t have a license.

 ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/THE FRESNO BEE via AP

DETROIT (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board is recommending that all new vehicles in the U.S. be required to have blood alcohol monitoring systems that can stop an intoxicated person from driving.

The recommendation, if enacted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, could reduce the number of alcohol-related crashes, one of the biggest causes of highway deaths in the U.S.

Recommended for you