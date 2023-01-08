SEBRING — Pat’s House Watching has earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association for the seventh year. The NHWA was formed in 2009 in order to establish and maintain the highest industry standards for Home Watch and absentee homeowner services throughout the United States and Canada (www.nationalhomewatch association.org). Home Watch is a visual inspection of a home or property, looking for obvious issues, which means that it is a service that “keeps an eye on things” at your vacation or primary home while you are not in residence.
A long-time New Hampshire resident, owner Pat Riess retired from the construction industry in 2012, when he sold his share of the family business to his brothers and decided to winter in Florida and summer in New Hampshire. He was soon working at a local golf course in the pro shop. His work ethic and customer service skills earned him a full-time position, so he moved to Florida full time.
Reiss is starting his eighth year in business. His company was established in 2015, when he was just trying to help some of his friends by watching their Florida homes as they went north for the summer months.
Living full time in a retirement community, Reiss saw the need for a true professional Home Watch business, when several residents were offering a form of house watching to all the snowbirds. As the entrepreneurial juices stared to flow and the business started to become a reality, Reiss found the NHWA and was glad to hear he didn’t have to reinvent the wheel.
Hurricane Irma was a true test for all the residents in Highlands County and a real test for Reiss’s, by performing pre- and post-hurricane inspections and assisting in the aftermath with roofing, siding, and trim issues, and by coordinating repairs. All of his clients were kept informed and sent pictures to show how their houses made it through the storm.
Reiss has earned the designation of Certified Home Watch Professional from the NHWA, making him one of the elite Home Watch providers in the industry. The CHWP designation shows Reiss’ commitment to providing excellent service to his clients.
In his past career in the metal building construction industry, Reiss belonged to the Metal Building Contractors and Erectors Association and served for several years on the board of directors of the New England chapter. As president for two years, he was nominated to the national board.
Pat’s House Watching serves Sebring, the Greater Sebring area, and all of Highlands County. You can reach Reiss at his office at 863-314-6821 or on his cell at 603-481-0196. You can also reach him at RiessPat@gmail.com. Learn more from his website, at www.pats housewatching.com.