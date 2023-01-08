SEBRING — Pat’s House Watching has earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association for the seventh year. The NHWA was formed in 2009 in order to establish and maintain the highest industry standards for Home Watch and absentee homeowner services throughout the United States and Canada (www.nationalhomewatch association.org). Home Watch is a visual inspection of a home or property, looking for obvious issues, which means that it is a service that “keeps an eye on things” at your vacation or primary home while you are not in residence.

A long-time New Hampshire resident, owner Pat Riess retired from the construction industry in 2012, when he sold his share of the family business to his brothers and decided to winter in Florida and summer in New Hampshire. He was soon working at a local golf course in the pro shop. His work ethic and customer service skills earned him a full-time position, so he moved to Florida full time.

