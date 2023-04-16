E’shan (Deacon) Johnson’s story of corporate success began three days after graduation from high school in June 2011. Steve Stegman, a Walgreens store manager, saw great potential in Johnson and would play a huge role in motivating this young man by telling him if he graduated in top 3% of his class a job would be awaiting him. Johnson would take the challenge to heart and succeed in the top rankings of his class.

Stegman, a man of his word, put Johnson on the work schedule two days a week. As Johnson worked and learned the job roles in each department, his work days increased.

