E’shan (Deacon) Johnson’s story of corporate success began three days after graduation from high school in June 2011. Steve Stegman, a Walgreens store manager, saw great potential in Johnson and would play a huge role in motivating this young man by telling him if he graduated in top 3% of his class a job would be awaiting him. Johnson would take the challenge to heart and succeed in the top rankings of his class.
Stegman, a man of his word, put Johnson on the work schedule two days a week. As Johnson worked and learned the job roles in each department, his work days increased.
“Coming from a single parent home, seeing and living the struggle life brings many of us, I wanted to help my mom out. It was a sad situation but something inside of me drove me to wanting better and seeking more in life,” Johnson shared. “My dad was in prison and, though absent, my dad remained connected through my grandparents. He missed everything, like my graduation from high school, my sports activities I participated in, and seeing me get my AA ( Associates Degree),” Johnson said.
As he spoke, the pain of his earlier life became apparent. The weight of the conversation would lift as Johnson smiled and talked about his mom, Chands Lees, known as Ma Dukes. Ma Dukes was there and did all she could to insure her children’s success. She was their rock and strength and remains to be the mom of the world in Johnson’s eyes.
“My dad also stressed to us that prison wasn’t a place you wanted to be. ‘It’s not a good place for anyone. Stay in school and stay out of trouble,’ my dad stressed.”
Johnson would also have an outside influencer ... Stegman. The manager’s son Ty and Johnson went to the same school and played baseball together. Stegman saw Johnson more often and knew in his heart he wanted to help the young man. Stegman challenged Johnson to graduate in the top third percent of his class with a job awaiting him if he did.
Stegman and an associate manager were instrumental in teaching Johnson punctuality, professionalism, ethics, and how to conduct himself in the business world. Johnson smiled and interjected, “Buddy and Pauline Burch taught me morals and standards for success. These managers reinforced their teachings.”
In 2014, Johnson would be promoted to shift lead and grooming began for the next level of management. In 2015, Stegman retired and the new store manager “challenged me to do more. Pharmacy was a place I dreaded, but she encouraged me and I learned. It became one of my favorite departments.”
2016 would be a challenging time in Johnson’s life. His mom had been diagnosed with heart cancer in 2012. Things began to change as she became sicker. She became unable to work and Johnson stopped school to take on a second full-time job at Aaron’s to help carry the load. He became head of the household to insure his mom could pay and sustain her health insurance during this critical time. For two years Johnson would hold things down and in 2018, Chands, his mom, began getting her strength back. She started a new business, Sassy Chix Jewelry by Chands, working from home as a Paparazzi consultant. She made enough money to take care of herself and Johnson stopped working his second job with Aaron’s to return to school.
He graduated with his bachelor’s degree in business administration with a focus in supervision in 2018 and became a floater shift lead at work. He learned, grew, and kept his head in the game for more.
“In 2019, I completed my ASMT, assistant store manager in training requirements, with the store manager at South Sebring Walgreen’s. In 2019 I became assistant store manager. I was transferred to the Avon Park store under the leadership of Uma (Tularam0. She spared no punches and told me she was going to treat me like a store manager to ensure I knew everything I needed to know,” he continued.
There’d be many disappointments as well as rewards along the way. There’d be times Johnson worked with enthusiasm and hopes, and times he didn’t care anymore because of disappointments within the store system.
“I always did more and gave extra of my time and effort, but when things were going on that I knew weren’t right I stopped caring as much. I knew my work and knew more than many being promoted ahead of me. It was frustrating. I never quit, but I did take on a second job and all the extra I was giving I gave in another place. Cypress Lanes Bowling Alley became my second home for employment.”
Johnson smiled and shook his head saying, “I was putting in over 60 hours and had to give that up.
My grandma, Pally B., prayed for me about things I was encountering on the job. God answered her prayers. With perseverance and dedication, 2022 would be my year of promotion.”
Today, Johnson is manager of Walgreens North in Sebring.
When asked what words of inspiration he’d like to share to encourage another, Johnson said, “Never give up. Never quit. Your time will come in its season.”
Your season to win will come if you hold to the dream(s) within your heart and work it (them) to manifestation and fruition as Johnson has proven.